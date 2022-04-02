Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUSMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$37.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $25.70 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

