Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Insperity worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Insperity by 3.0% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $102.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.10.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

