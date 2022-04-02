Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 378,903 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after buying an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,831,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,135,000 after buying an additional 335,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

