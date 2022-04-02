Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

