Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 244,820 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 74.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 499,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 213,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 106.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 359,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 314,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of TOL opened at $47.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

