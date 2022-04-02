Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Bank OZK worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 389,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 168,544 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

