Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,147,000 after buying an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,571,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,575,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.