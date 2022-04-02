Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of MYR Group worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MYR Group by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MYR Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

