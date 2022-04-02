Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.91 Million Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Sabre worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st.

SABR opened at $11.17 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock worth $692,679 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

