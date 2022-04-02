Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LII shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.43.

NYSE LII opened at $262.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.92 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.