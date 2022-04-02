Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.47% of James River Group worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in James River Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 291,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

In other James River Group news, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

