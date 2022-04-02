Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $4.91 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 138,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 34.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $592,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,149 shares of company stock worth $3,464,837. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.