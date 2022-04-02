Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,715 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of OLO worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

OLO stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -18.63.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

