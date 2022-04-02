Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,236 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,236 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of ChannelAdvisor worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 273,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 153,247 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 273.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECOM stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $496.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

