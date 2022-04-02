Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,499 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

