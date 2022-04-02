Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 241,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of ACCO Brands worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $770.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.01.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

