Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $118.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $481.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUTH. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $22.27 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

