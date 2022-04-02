Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 12.1% This Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,142.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,762.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.47 or 0.07504928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.39 or 0.00272427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00812424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00100479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012778 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.37 or 0.00471264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00393334 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,095,027 coins and its circulating supply is 36,977,714 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

