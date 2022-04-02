S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Hits $254,339.00

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. S.Finance has a market cap of $9,946.94 and $254,339.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

