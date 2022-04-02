SAFE DEAL Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00003559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $238,559.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.66 or 1.00171789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046137 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,835,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,548 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

