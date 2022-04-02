Safex Cash (SFX) Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Safex Cash has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $5,932.00 worth of Safex Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Cash has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Safex Cash Profile

SFX is a coin. Safex Cash’s total supply is 147,927,714 coins and its circulating supply is 142,927,714 coins. Safex Cash’s official Twitter account is @safex . Safex Cash’s official website is safex.io

Safex Cash Coin Trading

