SakeToken (SAKE) Price Down 0.1% This Week

SakeToken (SAKE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $920,072.62 and approximately $26,341.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SakeToken has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00108608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,961 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,708 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

SakeToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SakeToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SakeToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SakeToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

