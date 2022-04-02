Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

SSL stock opened at C$10.61 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.63.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders sold a total of 238,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,884 over the last three months.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

