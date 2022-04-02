Santiment Network Token (SAN) Achieves Market Cap of $15.73 Million

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $15.73 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Santiment Network Token

SAN is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

