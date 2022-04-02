Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.36

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.36 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 87,469 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.09 million and a PE ratio of -46.30.

Get Sareum alerts:

About Sareum (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.