Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.36

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.36 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 87,469 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.09 million and a PE ratio of -46.30.
About Sareum (LON:SAR)
See Also
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Sareum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sareum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.