Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Trading Down 19.1%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) shares fell 19.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

