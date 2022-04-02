Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

SCFLF stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Schaeffler has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

