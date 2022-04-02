Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Shares Up 1.4%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.97 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.97 ($1.40). 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).
The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.26.
Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile (LON:SBSI)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.