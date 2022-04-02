Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Shares Up 1.4%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106.97 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.97 ($1.40). 270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 99,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.26.

Get Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust alerts:

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile (LON:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.