Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.72

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.72 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 36,432 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.72. The company has a market capitalization of £75.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, and sports and fitness enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

