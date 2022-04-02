Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.72

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.72 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72). Science in Sport shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 36,432 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.72. The company has a market capitalization of £75.66 million and a PE ratio of -11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Science in Sport Company Profile (LON:SIS)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.