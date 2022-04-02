ScPrime Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $26.43 million and $90,890.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,664,838 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

