SDX Energy (CVE:SDX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

SDX Energy Inc (CVE:SDX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. SDX Energy shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 783,993 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$75.75 million and a PE ratio of 370.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.
SDX Energy Company Profile (CVE:SDX)
See Also
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.