Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,223 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 106,667 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $105,882,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $59,177,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $78.01 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

About Seagate Technology (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

