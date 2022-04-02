Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $6.35 on Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $6.35 or 0.00013782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $49.89 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.15 or 0.00736628 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.