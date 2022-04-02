Security National Bank Has $7.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,868 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.