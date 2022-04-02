Seigniorage Shares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,179.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $336,513.94 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.67 or 0.07507199 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.82 or 1.00385270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

