Sentinel (DVPN) Tops One Day Volume of $749,135.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $37.79 million and $749,135.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

