Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 33.6% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $75.77 million and approximately $172.96 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00109202 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018129 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005774 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

