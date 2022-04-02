ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $548.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.31, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $562.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.26.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

