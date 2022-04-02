SF Capital Reaches Market Cap of $87,848.04 (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 27% against the US dollar. SF Capital has a market cap of $87,848.04 and $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

