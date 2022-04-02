Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 338,945.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 339,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 338,945 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 135,577.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 324,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 9,627.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,951,000 after acquiring an additional 281,014 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after acquiring an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 39,438.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

SHOP traded up $17.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $693.00. 2,941,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,601. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $727.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

