Showcase 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,429.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Showcase has a market capitalization of $55,174.25 and $11,429.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.04 or 0.07504466 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,135.66 or 0.99746240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

