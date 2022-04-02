Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Down 0.9%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.18. 180,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 237,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sidus Space stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.17% of Sidus Space as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite engineering and integration; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit constellation; payloads integrations for test and operational missions; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

