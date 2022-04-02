Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.14

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.14 and traded as high as C$15.41. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 136,942 shares traded.

SIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.84.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.