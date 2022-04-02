Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 30.47%.

BSRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

BSRR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 24,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

