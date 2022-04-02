Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.53

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and traded as high as $34.18. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 310,664 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 22,453 shares worth $703,978. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

About Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

