Simmons Bank Acquires 966 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. 11,037,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,264,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

