Simmons Bank Buys 1,002 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. 6,934,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,365,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.