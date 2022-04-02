Simmons Bank Buys 790 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $134.01. 992,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

