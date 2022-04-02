Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Simmons Bank cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $521.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.00.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

