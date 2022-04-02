Simmons Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.56 and a 200 day moving average of $352.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.